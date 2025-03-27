Eid-el-Fitr 2025: FG Declares March 31 & April 1 Public Holidays

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The Federal Government has declared Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025, public holidays for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration. Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo announced this on behalf of the government, congratulating Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan. He urged citizens to embrace self-discipline, compassion, and generosity while celebrating responsibly and supporting the less privileged. The government extended Eid Mubarak wishes, hoping the season brings happiness and fulfillment.

2. Senator Victor Umeh has criticized the Senate’s rejection of a motion to immortalize the late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, former defunct National Electoral Commission chairman. The motion, raised by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and backed by South-East lawmakers, sought to recognize Nwosu’s role in the 1993 presidential election. Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin ruled the motion contentious due to divided public opinion on Nwosu’s role in the annulled election. A voice vote led to its rejection.

In an interview on Politics Today, monitored by The News Chronicle, Umeh called the decision undemocratic and unfair, arguing that Nwosu deserved recognition for his contributions. He criticized the Senate for shutting down debate, especially as Nwosu was set to be buried soon.

3. The Federal Government has begun paying National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members a new monthly allowance of N77,000, effective March 2025, following implementing the new N70,000 national minimum wage. The Federal Ministry of Youth Development confirmed the payments, and NYSC Director-General Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu assured corps members that all owed allowances would be settled. The increase aligns with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024, which raised Nigeria’s minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000.

Despite the N430.7 billion allocation to NYSC in the 2025 budget, corps members still received N33,000 as of February 2025, leading to concerns over delayed implementation. The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, reassured that backlogged payments would be cleared, attributing the delay to budgetary constraints.

4. On March 26, 2025, Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka condemned modern-day slavery, particularly in Africa, during his keynote address at the UN General Assembly’s observance of the International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Slavery. He highlighted the continued existence of slave markets and linked slavery to extreme religious beliefs and the kidnapping of schoolgirls in Nigeria. Soyinka criticized world religions for historically enabling slavery alongside militarism and called for urgent action to break the cycle of exploitation.

5. On Wednesday, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), suspended all political officeholders in the state. The directive affects the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, the commissioners, the board members, the special advisers, and the assistants. Affected officials must hand over duties to the highest-ranking civil servants in their respective offices. This mass suspension follows an earlier directive ordering all 23 local government councils to submit detailed reports on their operations, finances, and staffing.

Analysts view these moves as part of a broader federal takeover of Rivers State, which has been embroiled in a political feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Minister Nyesom Wike. The crisis peaked with declaring a state of emergency, stripping Fubara of executive powers and tightening federal control over the oil-rich state’s political and financial structures.

6. Former President Donald Trump has announced a 25% import tariff on foreign cars and car parts to boost US manufacturing and jobs. The tax on imported vehicles takes effect immediately, while duties on parts will start in May or later. Automakers warn that the new tariffs could significantly increase car prices, with estimates suggesting that vehicles made with foreign parts may cost between $4,000 and $10,000 more. Stocks of major car companies fell following the announcement, with General Motors dropping by 3% and Stellantis by 3.6%. Elon Musk also acknowledged that Tesla would be affected by the new measures.

The announcement triggered global backlash, with Japan, Canada, and the European Union considering retaliatory measures. UK and EU officials urged negotiations, warning that the tariffs could cause economic harm. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Hyundai announced a $21 billion investment in the US, which Trump hailed as proof that tariffs work. Analysts believe the move could disrupt global supply chains, increase car prices, and strain US relations with its allies.