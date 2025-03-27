Tinubu Appoints Four New Members to NCDMB Governing Council

President Bola Tinubu has approved the nomination of four new members to the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president encouraged the new appointees to use their expertise to further advance local content development within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, stressing that the move aims to fill existing vacancies and enhance the board’s capacity.

The newly appointed members include Mr. Olusegun Omosehin from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Engr. Wole Ogunsanya of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Mazi Sam Azoka Onyechi, who represents the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF), and Barrister Owei Oyanbo from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

These nominations follow the exit of previous institutional representatives from the Governing Council.

The NCDMB Governing Council was established under Section 69 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010.

It includes representatives from key institutions such as the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), PETAN, the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), NCCF, and NAICOM.