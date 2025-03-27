Hanks Anuku Reflects on Failed Marriage, Says He’s Scared of Nigerian Women

Veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has opened up about the trauma he experienced after his failed marriage to his Asaba ex-wife, revealing that it left him emotionally scarred and hesitant about marrying a Nigerian woman again.

Speaking in a recent episode of Nollywood Hardcore: The Legend’s Untold Story, Anuku shared that incompatibility was the major reason his marriage didn’t work.

According to him, despite being in love at the time, their relationship was strained by financial pressures and his ex-wife’s jealousy over his acting career.

“My marriage failed because we were not compatible. It was a wrong marriage,” he admitted. “She is not the mother of my kids, but she had a stepdaughter from a previous relationship. I never expected to separate from her, and it hurt me deeply.

I went through a lot of psychological trauma, and that’s why I’m scared of Nigerian women.”

Anuku, who has been divorced for over a decade, explained that while he has two children with another woman, he does not see marriage in their future.

“She is the mother of my kids, but she is not the kind of woman I want to marry. We are just friends. I want to be married and happy in my marriage, not just be infatuated.”

Reflecting on his past relationships, the actor revealed that he found himself more compatible with Caucasian women when he lived abroad.

“I never dated a colored woman overseas. Blonde women are my spec. They never gave me any trouble until I came to Nigeria,” he said.

He further disclosed that his ex-wife’s constant financial demands and insistence that he quit acting contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

“She was always asking for money and wanted me to stop acting because she was jealous of other women around me. But I told her I couldn’t stop acting.”

While Anuku still hopes to find true love, he remains cautious about marriage, stating that if he ever ties the knot again, it would have to be with someone he truly connects with on a deeper level.