Gov Mutfwang approves N70,000 minimum wage for Plateau workers

Plateau state Governor Caleb Mutfwang has approved the implementation of the N70,000 Minimum Wage for workers in the state.

The Head of Service (HoS) of the state, Mr Stephen Pam, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday November 14.

Pam said that the approval followed the agreement reached by the Committee on Consequential Adjustment on Salaries signed on November 14.

While maintaining that the move demonstrates the government’s commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of workers in the state, the HoS urged on all workers in the state to be more committed and dedicated in the discharge of their duties.