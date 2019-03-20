Re-election of Apostle Umahi is a divine act of God – Monica

…Blasts Ogbuoji for insinuating that Umahi will join APC

Lady Monica Chidinma Ada Eze the Founder and President of David Umahi Nweze Akuburoah Ebonyi Transformation Agenda (DUNAETA), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) has described the re-election of Apostle David Nweze Umahi as the Governor of Ebonyi State for the next four years as an act of God, revalidation and reaffirmation of the love and trust that the Ebonyians reposed on him.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State who was declared the winner of the March 9 governorship election in the State based on the result at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC as announced by the Returning Officer, Prof. Chukwuemeka Eze who disclosed that the Governor garnered a total of 393,343 votes cast across the 13 local governments in the State defeating his closest rival, Senator Sonni Ogbuoji of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who got a total of 81,703 votes cast to place a distant second.

According to the returning officer, Prof Eze the total valid votes was 482,018 while 10, 984 votes were rejected bringing the total votes cast for the election to 493002.

Monica who had in an earlier press statement about two months ago titled, “2019 election: Gov. Umahi thanks APC, Buhari for conceding defeat in Ebonyi” and published by the Daily Post and many other Media Houses –https://www.google.com/amp/dailypost.ng/2019/02/01/2019-election-gov-umahi-thanks-apc-buhari-conceding-defeat-ebonyi/amp/predicted the landslide victory of Governor Umahi.

She stated that Governor Umahi’s victory is a plebiscite and referendum by the people of Ebonyi State on his person, personality, mission, vision to develop and emancipate the State and wondered how Senator Ogbuoji who never campaigned or have any sound policy on how to develop the State dreamt of upstaging a Governor who within the first four years of his administration changed the face of Ebonyi State in all facets of life, touched the lives of both the widows, less privileged, Traditional Rulers including the Civil Servants, students positively, constructed over 534km of roads on rigid pavement with over 100 year life span, mega shopping mall, International market, Ecumenical Centre as well as new government House.

Monica blasted Senator Sonni Ogbuoji for running to Enugu to address the Press instead of doing so in Abakaliki knowing how unpopular he is in Ebonyi State. Ogbuoji in his infamous press address alleged that Governor, David Umahi is set to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC), latest May 29th. “the information we have now is that while the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, had acted as a mole in PDP all along, he has started making moves to ditch PDP and cross over to the APC on or before May 29.”

This statement by Ogbuoji according to Ada Ebonyi is nothing but a statement from a drowning leader who has lost all his relevance politically advising that Umahi’s special relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari is that of a son and father and has no political inclination or boundary.

Monica advised Ogbuoji and his confused group to take solace in the fact that the best of all our leaders is reelected to take Ebonyi to the next level and to consolidate on the aggressive infrastructural, human development and aggressive industrialization of the state, the tripod on which Umahi’s administration stands.

Monica exposed that, “The second tenure of Governor Umahi will witness unprecedented development that will include ithe construction of Ebonyi airport, mega Olympic size stadium and completion of the already started 198km Abakaliki ring road and many more.

“Truly, Governor Umahi is an enigma and epitome of what a leader should be and those of us from Ebonyi State thank God for the special gift he gave to us through the coming of his son, Apostle Umahi as we are convinced that God’s vision for Ebonyi State through him will succeed,” Monica said.