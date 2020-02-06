Domino’s unveils $9,000 pizza engagement ring

The lavish ring, which has a pizza slice on top of it made out of ‘cheese’ and ‘pepperoni’ rubies, was designed by Domino’s and is expected to be placed on one woman’s finger come Valentine’s Day.

The expensive slice has a total diamond weight of more than one carat, which is likely well out of the price range for most suitors looking to pop the question.

‘How many great love stories have started over a slice? How many awkward dates have been saved by the arrival of the pizza delivery?’ Domino’s Chief Marketing Officer Allan Collins said.

‘Pizza is made to be shared with the ones we love, so this year we want to honour that with something really special and help create the greatest, if not the cheesiest, proposal ever.’

For a chance to win the slice of a lifetime, applicants must submit a 30-second video explaining how they would involve a Domino’s pizza in their romantic engagement.