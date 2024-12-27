Be Patient with Tinubu- Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration as it implements economic reforms that have caused widespread hardship.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration, Ganduje acknowledged the prevailing economic discomfort caused by the President’s critical policies, including the removal of the petrol subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate.

These measures, introduced in 2023, have driven inflation to unprecedented levels, leaving many Nigerians struggling to make ends meet.

Ganduje, however, expressed optimism about the reforms’ outcomes, stating, “The results of Tinubu’s reforms are already beginning to be seen.” He assured Nigerians that by the next Christmas, the economy would have stabilized further, easing the current burden on citizens.

He also lauded the government’s efforts in improving security, noting, “The government’s effort in securing the country is yielding results as cases of banditry and kidnapping have significantly reduced.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...