Destructive Economics 

There is intelligence cash disruption going on the world right now. I don’t want any of you reading this to be left behind in the new waves of wealth creations going on the world today.

Those who can sit down and think deeply and apprehend an idea and embrace technology will have the opportunity to create more businesses and have enormous wealth and the nonthinkers and those who like to waste their time, will become poorer and will get angry with the rich and the government. Right now, technologists are coming up with a car tracking devices, whereby if a thief comes to steal your car after driving the car for five minutes, the car will suddenly freeze and locked up and a device inside the car would be speaking “I’m stolen, this is my location, come and rescue me, the thief is inside”, and such voice should be heard by police station within twenty minutes radio of such location.

Let me tell you something, with the phone you have in your hands and Wi-Fi you are connected to the world and you can do magic. With that phone you can start a shop online, on the internet and without any overhead to pay, you can make your products and your services available to millions of people all over the world

Have you heard about a company called Alibaba? Alibaba is the largest online e-commerce company in the world having millions of users. The founder is Jack Ma. Alibaba does not have any stock; it doesn’t produce anything that is selling. Alibaba created the platform and everybody brings its products to come and sell there. Alibaba is worth $40 billion.

Airbnb is an American online hospitality Brokerage Company. It has about 5 million lodging option in over 81,000 cities in the world. It is owned by Brian Chesky and co. Airbnb does not have any hotel or house of its own which is used to lodge anybody. Airbnb is worth $38 billion.

Uber is a ride-sharing company that uses the uber app; you can use the app to submit a trip request that will be sent to an uber driver near you telling the driver your location. The uber was founded by Garret Camp and Travis Kalanick. Today Uber is valued at about $120 billion. Uber did not own a single car it’s using for customers’ rides.

Welcome on board twitter. Twitter is an online social network company where users post and share messages are known as ‘tweets’. It’s owned by Jack Dorsey and others. Twitter is worth about $36 billion. Twitter does no generate contents on its own but users tweets the contents.

What about Facebook? Facebook is a free social networking site that allowed you to create your profile, upload your materials, photos, and videos and send messages to keep in touch with friends, family, and everyone. Facebook does not have any contents of its own but uses contents from users. It’s founded by Mark Zuckerberg and it is worth $70 billion.

What about Netflix? Netflix allows you to watch a wide variety of tv shows, movies and documentaries on thousands of internet-connected devices. Netflix does not have any cinema. Founded by Reed Hastings and co. Netflix’s annual income is about $16 billion. Not too bad.

YouTube is a video-sharing website with no contents of its own. You use YouTube to watch music video, comedy shows, how-to guides, and teenagers use it for video sharing services and follows their video bloggers. Founders are Chad Hurley, Steve Chen and Jawed Karlim. Google bought the site in 2006 for $1.65 billion. These empires are created by young Americans using their mobile phones or small laptops.

I can go on and on and on to share with you, internet companies that are generating incredible revenue with no contents on their own. And these companies are set up by young people who are leveraging technology. In the coming years, new companies are going to emerge and they will start making incredible money. And your readers are going to be supplying lots and lots of content and also consume content on these platforms created by these young Americans. My question to you is this; which content are you creating with your mobile phones and laptops now?

Young people all over Africa, these guys above are your age mates, who used the mobile phones that you using to chat day and night to create these companies that I have just presented to you above. Did you saw their net worth? They are kids when they started these empires.

According to Charles Darwin, it is neither the strongest nor the most intelligent in the world that becomes successful but those who are quick to respond to changes in times and the change in their environment.

In the next couple of years, more and more of this technology creation will come up and everyone will start to use them. It could be in the area of finances, music sharing, and information sharing with friends and family or whatever. Something bigger than Facebook is in the offing now. Will it come from a young Nigerian or the same American boys?

In fact, looking at the future I can predict that most banks would close because nobody will need any money from the banks again. Paper currency will be worthless. Everything will be done through chips and devices.

Already microchip is getting out of the phones and out of the pockets to the smartwatches on the wrists into the bodies of human beings. The Swedes are already selling microchips into the bodies of their citizens. Its cost only $150 and it holds personal details, credit card number, and medical records. Americans will soon start their own. If you are a citizen chip that contains all your personal details, credit or debit cards and medical records will be inserted into your body. You will not need an International passport for traveling. Just place your wrist on the computer and all your detail will pop out. There are now companies distributing microchips for the bodies, another big business there for you if you want to become a distributor.

Very soon, we will have a car that can start itself. We will have an airplane engine fixed in a car and the car can fly on the road.

Now cash is flowing at the speed of light. Before it used to flow at the speed of the machine and later at the speed of telecommunication, but now, at the speed of light. The faces of money are changing. Have you heard about Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency? Bitcoin was founded by an unknown guy called Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a digital payment currency that utilizes a digital media exchange and peer to peer technology to create and manage monetary transactions. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are now worth about $100 billion.

As we continue in this jigsaw, the money will continue to flow from the hands of Africans who can’t use their minds to the hand of young Americans who can use their minds, hands and mobile phone to generate ideas. Don’t get angry with me, use your mind and start using that smartphone in your hands to create good apps that can generate money for you. But how can use start to create apps, when you don’t know anything about coding? Go out today and learn how to code and design apps and software. Coding is the process of using a programming language to get a computer to behave how you want it to. Every line of code tells the computer what to do. Coding is a crucial skill of the new digital economy. Coding is the most sought after skill globally now. You can be in Nigeria and be coding for companies in Europe and America.

On average, after six months of learning how to build apps you can start to earn about $2000 every month as a freelancer for international or local clients. Every church should invite software engineers to come and teach coding to many jobless people in the churches. I need you to start making money from now.

You can start today. Stop following the politicians. The little crumbs they are giving you is nothing to be compared to what you can make when you add value and embrace technology on your road to creating a great destiny for your life.

You have a choice. You can either be using your mobile phone to be chatting day and night or you can use it to create the next Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and amazon or linked in, the choice is yours.

Thank you for allowing me to unburden my heart to you today. You are not born to suffer; there is a seed of greatness within you. Go out and do something great with your life. God bless you.

