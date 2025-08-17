spot_img
August 17, 2025

Despite Insecurity, Plateau Farmers Celebrate Bumper Irish Potato Harvest but Struggle with Storage

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Farmers in Plateau State, especially in Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas, are celebrating a bumper harvest of Irish potatoes this year, even though insecurity remains a major concern in the region.
For over a decade, communities in the area have suffered sporadic attacks by gunmen, forcing many residents to flee.
Despite this, farmers say early and consistent rainfall boosted crop yields, making this one of the best harvest seasons in recent years.
“We thank God for the rains. The weather really favored us. Despite the insecurity, we were able to farm and harvest well,” said Iliya, a farmer in Mangu.
In Bokkos, another potato producing hub, farmer Rebecca Davou said the quality and quantity of potatoes this season are outstanding. “Even the middlemen are surprised,” she noted.
The large harvest has also caused market prices to drop sharply. In January, a 50kg bag of Irish potatoes sold for over N100,000 in some markets.
Today, farmers are selling the same bag for between N30,000 and N33,000. In Jos markets such as Farin Gada, Bukuru, and Taminus, traders are selling at N40,000 to N45,000 depending on the variety and bargaining power.
“There is plenty of supply now. Customers are happy with the lower prices, and we’re still making profit,” said Amina Ibrahim, a trader at Bukuru market.
Still, insecurity continues to worry farmers, many of whom say they are constantly anxious while working in the fields.
Governor Caleb Mutfwang has promised to support farmers with better seedlings and tools while working with the federal government to tackle insecurity in the affected communities.
Meanwhile, farmers and traders are warning of possible post harvest losses due to poor storage facilities. Without proper preservation, much of the surplus may go to waste.
The News Chronicle gathered that, despite the challenges, many farmers believe the bumper harvest has restored their hope and reinforced their dedication to farming, even as they continue to pray for enduring peace in Plateau State.
Previous article
Sunday Reflections: Fight for peace, fight yourself 
Next article
You Can't Be A Journalist Without Unknowingly Attracting Enemies To Yourself
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

