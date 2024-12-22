Bauchi Youths Burn Down Historic Primary School in Kandahar

A historic primary school in Kandahar, Bauchi metropolis, was set ablaze on Friday by unidentified youth groups.

The reason behind the attack remains unclear, but it followed an altercation between the groups.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing flames engulf the school building, leaving it completely destroyed.

A local resident described the incident as a devastating loss for the community, as the school was the only educational facility serving the area.

With the new academic year approaching in 2025, children in the area may face prolonged delays in their education.

Efforts to get a response from the Bauchi Police Command were unsuccessful, as the spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakili, did not respond to calls or messages.

Reacting to the incident, the Bauchi State Government, through the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Adamu Muhammad Duguri, condemned the attack, calling it a “barbaric and unfortunate act.”

He condemns parents for neglecting their responsibility to guide their children and safeguard public facilities.

Adamu Duguri promised a full investigation into the incident, with perpetrators facing legal consequences.

He also emphasized the importance of community involvement in protecting schools and supporting the government’s efforts to improve basic education.

“The state government, under Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad, has been working on school construction and renovation projects and urged the public to support these initiatives for the betterment of education in Bauchi.”

