2027: “Kaura for President” Posters Flood Bauchi Streets

Bauchi residents woke up to a surprise political splash as posters endorsing Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for the 2027 presidency appeared overnight across the state capital.

The posters, boldly tagged with the slogan “Kaura for President 2027,” were spotted on electric poles, roundabouts, and major roads including Railway Road, Sabon Titin Karofi, and Kofar Dumi Street.

The stealthy poster campaign began around 1 a.m., according to Aminu Auwal, one of the youths hired for the job.

“We were directed to post the governor’s posters along major streets of Bauchi State,” he told newsmen, adding that the work was expected to be completed within the day.

The job, Auwal revealed, was allegedly commissioned by two political figures identified as Ya’u Ortega and Talolo.

However, attempts to reach them for comment have so far been unsuccessful, as their phone lines remained unreachable.

With the 2027 race still far off, the early show of support has already sparked speculation and buzz across political circles in Bauchi—and beyond.