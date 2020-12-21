Delta FRSC To Prosecute VIPs Escorted By Agents Causing Gridlock

Asaba -The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta State Command has warned that it will prosecute Very Important Personnel (VIPs) flouting road traffic rules and causing gridlock across major roads in the state during the Christmas celebrations.

According to the Command, this is to serve as a deterrent to other road users to always obey traffic rules.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Delta State, Mr Uche Wihioka gave the warning on Monday when he visited Onitsha Bridgehead to monitor deployment of FRSC personnel for special End-Of-Year traffic operations at the Asaba end of the bridge.

The bridge which is a major gateway into the Southeast, is notorious for heavy gridlock, usually during festive periods and on several occasions, travelers have slept for days on the bridge due to heavy traffic jam.

Wihioka, while speaking with newsmen after the visit, observed that a major cause of traffic jam on the roads, are impatient VIPs escorted by security operatives, who make one way, in a bid to beat traffic.

“VIPs are the most culpable and once we get them this time, we will take their plate numbers and take them to our headquarters and with the information on our database, they will be fished out and prosecuted. Our people must learn to exercise patience on the roads as impatience can lead to a lot of negative occurrences including accidents,” he said

The Delta FRSC Boss also harped on the need for motorists to shun night travels which he noted are usually very risky.

“Drivers should endeavor to always plan their journey very well and arrive their destination in good time. It is important that drivers deemphasize night travels when rescue operation can be extremely difficult,” he pointed out.

To be able to effectively do the work of traffic control and management this yuletide, Wihioka revealed that the Command has deployed a total of 768 personnel in the state, cutting across Warri and other axis.

“Majority of this population are at the Onitsha bridgehead due to the heavy traffic flow. Having gone round, I must confess that I am impressed with their activities and conduct so far in ensuring free flow of traffic. Our major target this period is traffic control and not enforcement. This operation is to continue throughout Christmas and the New Year,” he revealed.

Wihioka urged the motoring public to heed traffic rules and drive to stay alive during this period, reminding them that safety on the roads is everybody’s business.