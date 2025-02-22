Lagos Charges Athletes Ahead of National Sports Festival  

The Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Lekan Fatodu has assured athletes of improved welfare and high-quality training as they prepare for the 2025 National Sports Festival South-West Zonal Eliminations Ball Games in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He gave the assurance during a visit to Team Lagos’ camp at Bishop Akinade Hostel, Igbo-Igunnu, Bariga, where the athletes are gearing up to compete for slots in the southwest region.

Team Lagos will face off against Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, and Ondo in eight ball Games: football, hockey, cricket, abula, beach-volleyball, basketball, volleyball, and handball at two designated venues: Ilaji Sports/Resort Centre, Akanran, and the state-owned Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan.

Fatodu emphasised that the Lagos State Sports Commission is fully prepared for the 2025 NSF Zonal Eliminations because of the strong support from the state government.

He urged the athletes to remain calm, focused, and dedicated as they prepare to proudly represent Lagos State.

He further charged the athletes to improve their performances, follow instructions, and make the state proud of the qualifiers. “With proper preparation, you must give your best effort.

Through the support of our sports-loving, energetic, dedicated, and visionary Governor, you all will have an exceptional experience in this tournament,” Fatodu assured.

With top-tier coaching and technical expertise in place, Lagos remains a formidable force as it intensifies preparations for the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged: “Gateway Games” which will take place in Ogun State from May 16 to 30, 2025.