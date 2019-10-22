Dear Guys, Here Is How To Tell If Your Girlfriend Is Cheating On You

These days, when a relationship goes south, everyone is quick to blame the guy. Like, it is presumed that all guys are cheats but what we fail to realize is, ladies cheat too. In fact, they are the worse cheats. A lot of innocent guys have really fallen for their tactics.

Funny thing is, before a break up occurs as a result of a lady’s infidelity, the guys must have sensed that something is wrong but it is usually difficult to confirm without coming out and asking.

Well, here are some of the ways you can tell if your girlfriend is cheating on you;

Your once attentive girlfriend becomes distracted

If you have a very attentive girlfriend and all of a sudden you find out that she is always distracted. Like, you have to repeat something over and over again because she is not listening, chances are, she is already tired of the relationship; her interest is no longer there and could probably be cheating on you.

She becomes indifferent

Okay, I will not lie here. I once cheated on my boyfriend and one of the things I remember doing was being indifferent to his actions. Like, I got tired of the whole relationship and things I normally complained about, I allowed it. I no longer made a fuss about some stuffs, I stopped complaining. So, guys, if you discover that your girlfriend cares less about your relationship with her, chances are she is cheating on you.

She is not interested in getting physical with you anymore

Okay, you know that your girl is the kind of person that loves public display of affection and is always willingly to get down with you in the other room but all of a sudden, she is no longer interested in doing those things. You try to touch her, she shifts away. It’s more like your touch irritates her. Bro, wake up, she is tired of you and could probably be seeing someone else.

She is too busy for you

One of the ways you can be able to tell if your girlfriend is cheating on you is if she starts being too busy for you. Like, you guys always spend them together and then all of a sudden, she doesn’t have time for you. I am a firm believer that nobody is ever too busy for the people they care about. I understand that we all have busy schedules but once you are down with someone and you care about them, you would always make out time to spend with them. So, bro, if your girlfriend is acting all busy for you, chance are that she is cheating on you. Be wise!

She gets mad when you ask questions

If you have gotten to the point of frustration and feel like you need to talk to her about what is going on, she will be angry when you start asking questions if she is cheating on you. Honestly, people who are lying and trying to hide the truth will go to great lengths to keep themselves and their integrity safe. It is not personal. It is about their inability to face the truth.