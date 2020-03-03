Dead day-old baby found in refuse receptacle in Anambra

An abandoned day-old baby boy has allegedly died in a refuse receptacle near Geneva Hotel Avenue Junction, Okpuno in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The baby boy was discovered by Policemen attached to B’ Division Awka following a distress call earlier today.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed said “the Police operatives had rushed to the scene and discovered the baby boy of about a day old inside the container. The victim was photographed and confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor.”

The statement said the department of Environmental Sanitation was contacted, and they arrived at the scene and evacuated the corpse to avert health hazard to persons living within the area.

It said the Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang has ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.