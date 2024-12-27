FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has reaffirmed his commitment to the club, according to his agent. In a statement, the agent dismissed recent rumors of a potential move to Saudi Arabia, labeling them “complete nonsense.”

The agent’s comments come amid speculation about de Jong’s future at the Catalan club. However, it appears that the Dutch international is keen to stay put. “Barcelona is the club he loves the most and where he feels at home,” the agent told Dutch newspaper Telegraaf.

De Jong’s agent also expressed optimism about the possibility of the player extending his stay at Barcelona. “And who knows, maybe Frenkie and FCB can stay together for a longer time…,” the agent added, fueling hopes among Barcelona fans that their star midfielder will remain at the club for years to come.

The news will come as a relief to Barcelona supporters, who have grown accustomed to de Jong’s impressive performances on the pitch. Since joining the club in 2019, the 25-year-old has established himself as a key player in Barcelona’s midfield.

With this latest development, it seems that de Jong’s focus will remain on helping Barcelona succeed in the coming months. As the season heats up, the Dutch midfielder will be eager to shine for the club he loves and prove his commitment to the Barcelona cause.

