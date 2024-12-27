NCC Introduces New Licensing Framework to Strengthen A2P Messaging Ecosystem

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has unveiled a licensing framework to tackle pressing issues in the Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging industry.

This initiative aims to streamline operations, secure the sector, and enhance its contribution to Nigeria’s economy.

A2P messaging, widely used for sending alerts, promotional messages, and transactional updates, has faced hurdles such as security risks, revenue loss, and unfair market practices.

The absence of unified regulation has left gaps in oversight, making the ecosystem vulnerable to spam, fraud, and uneven value distribution.

The NCC’s proposed framework seeks to address these challenges through measures like centralized routing for international messages, standardized tariffs, and enhanced data protection.

Applicants for the N10 million license must meet strict eligibility requirements, including financial capacity and agreements with network operators.

By enforcing compliance and ensuring fairness, the framework promises to build trust among users, protect local revenue, and create a balanced market environment.

Stakeholders from various sectors have been invited to provide input, signaling an inclusive approach to finalizing the plan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...