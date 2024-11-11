Daniel Regha Reveals Why Criticism Comes Naturally to Him

Popular and often controversial X (Twitter) influencer, Daniel Regha, recently sat down with content creator Isbae U (Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi) on his YouTube show Curiosity Made Me Ask.

The interview, as expected, was nothing short of entertaining, with the two throwing humorous jabs at each other and digging into why Regha is known for his critical commentary on other people’s hard work.

From the start, Isbae U didn’t hold back, pressing Daniel Regha on why he often speaks harshly about others.

He even suggested that Regha might not be “loved at home,” implying that perhaps this lack of support is what fuels his need to critique others.

Daniel Regha, however, had a quick response. He claimed he’s actually very loved at home – even more so than Isbae U! He defended his sharp critiques as part of his “job” and explained that being a critic isn’t easy.

“I’m only doing my job,” Regha remarked, insisting that his comments aren’t personal.

The banter continued as Regha bluntly told Isbae U, “Look at you; you’re heading toward obesity.” He clarified that it wasn’t meant as an insult but as “just the simple truth.” Not one to be outdone, Isbae U shot back with his own quip, “Did you press your face before coming here? You look depressed.”

But Regha wasn’t fazed. In a sharp comeback, he fired, “Keep trying to throw shade. You’re not funny – that’s why your comedy career didn’t work out. You’re not even on the level of Carter Efe. Something’s off somewhere.”

The exchange took an interesting turn when Isbae U asked, “How mentally unstable are you?” Daniel Regha, without missing a beat, replied, “9 out of 10.”

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DCKHuegseMn/?utm_source= ig_web_copy_link

It was a lively interview that showcased Regha’s unapologetic attitude toward his critique-filled persona.

Whether you love him or hate him, Daniel Regha makes it clear that he’s not afraid to say what he thinks, no filter, no apologies.

See complete interview here: https://youtu.be/Tx6sxI6pXnc

