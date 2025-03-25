Boko Haram Attack in Cameroon Kills 10, Including Army Lieutenant

At least 10 people, including a Cameroonian army lieutenant, were killed in a Boko Haram attack in Wolgo, a town in Cameroon’s Far North region, security sources confirmed on Tuesday.

According to intelligence reports, the attackers, believed to be Boko Haram militants, raided the area late Monday night.

They burned military vehicles, stole ammunition, and briefly took over a security post before retreating.

Cameroonian officials have not yet revealed how many attackers were killed, but the military has launched counteroperations in response.