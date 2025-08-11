Culture of Excellence Critical in Human, Material Resources’ Management- ASUBEB

Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) has urged its non-teaching staff to imbibe the culture of excellence in their day-to-day service delivery and management of both human and material resources in the basic education sub-sector.

The ASUBEB Executive Chairman, Dr. Vera Nwadinobi gave the advice on Monday, during the opening ceremony of a 2-Day Workshop on work ethics for education administrators in the board.

The workshop with the theme, ‘Administrative Excellence and Ethical Compliance in the Delivery of Basic Education Services’, was aimed at fostering professionalism, ethical conduct and administrative integrity within the basic schools system.

Nwadinobi stressed the importance of the workshop in advancing the transformative agenda of the present administration of the State under Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

According to her, the Governor is keen on enhancing better public service delivery by promoting ethical behaviour in the state school system.

“We’re grateful to Mr Governor for his relentless commitment for good governance and quality free education in the State,” she said.

Delivering his paper on “Ethics and Professional Conduct in the Public Service”, and “Misconduct and Discipline”, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of Head of Service, Mr. Adebayo Ojejinka provided robust understanding of consequences of unethical practices and how to uphold discipline in public service delivery.

Earlier, the Administrative Director of ASUBEB, Mrs Florence Chinweze underscored the place of work ethics in improving daily operations, describing integrity, professionalism and accountability as pivotal in driving ASUBEB’s mission.

The Director, Social Mobilisation, Mrs Amaka Ikedinma extolled Governor Soludo for his continuous support for human capital development, attributing it to the successes recorded by the ASUBEB Chairman in driving the Solution agenda in basic education.

Expressing joy that the participants had been equipped with the essential tools to implement administrative work ethics at the highest level, Ikedinma urged them to put the knowledge to effective use.