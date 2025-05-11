CSOs Raise Concerns over Heightened Bandits/ Herdsmen attacks in S’east Communities

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations in the Southeast, on Sunday, said they are extremely worried over the continued and escalating attacks by armed bandit herdsmen on communities across the five southeastern states of Nigeria, namely, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.

These attacks, they regretted, are not isolated incidents, but part of a broader pattern of violence and impunity that have gone largely unaddressed by the Nigerian state and its security apparatus.

Among the CSOs that signed the statement were Nchekwa Ndi Ogbenye Foundation, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC, the ÓNÚRÚBÉ Coalition against gender-based violence, Sisters With A Goal Initiative (SWAG), Vision Spring Initiatives, Better Community Life Initiative, CEHRAWS, Vivacious Development Initiative (VIDI) and CCIDESOR.

The coalition observed that while law enforcement agencies routinely undertake swift and heavily armed operations against alleged IPOB/ESN camps, they exhibit inertia in responding to the persistent and violent attacks by armed herdsmen.

“Communities suffer loss of lives, destruction of farmlands, and displacement, with little or no meaningful state intervention.

“In Abia State, communities in Isuikwuato, Umunneochi Obingwa LGAs have repeatedly decried attacks, kidnappings, and farm destruction by suspected herdsmen, with little or no response from law enforcement.

“In Anambra State, parts of Ayamelum and Orumba North LGAs continue to face herdsmen-related violence, forcing farmers to abandon their lands.

“In Ebonyi State, the Amegu Village, Nkalaha community in Ishielu LGA has witnessed killings and deadly attacks by suspected Fulani herders.

“In Enugu State, recent invasions in Eha-Amufu and Uzo-Uwani have left scores dead and displaced, with survivors alleging complete abandonment by security forces.

“In Imo State, several incidents of farmland destruction and attacks by suspected herders have been reported in the Okigwe zone, yet no significant arrests or prosecutions have been made. Also for the second time within a month, Fulani herders have laid siege on Owerri – Ngor Okpala – Aba road, killing people and kidnapping passengers in public commercial vehicles,” the group said.

Accusing security operatives in the region of selective enforcement of the law, the CSOs lamented that communities who attempt to defend themselves from destruction and violence have faced retaliatory state actions, including arrests and forced financial compensation to herders.

It further worried that in some cases, these punitive actions are executed at the behest of state government officials seeking to appease vested interests rather than uphold justice.

It said, “The seeming reluctance of law enforcement to prosecute armed herdsmen, juxtaposed with their overzealous operations in the Southeast, suggests a breach of the principle of equal protection under the law.

“It also raises questions about the neutrality of federal law enforcement agencies and the militarization of the Southeast, which now hosts an excessive number of security checkpoints, particularly in civilian areas; an act inconsistent with the principles of federalism and civil liberties.”

The CSOs called on state governors and federal security agencies to ensure the equitable enforcement of all extant criminal laws against any individual or group, regardless of ethnicity or affiliation, found culpable of violence, destruction, or displacement.

It urged the Nigeria Police Force and other law enforcement agencies to immediately prioritize the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of perpetrators of herdsmen-related violence in the Southeast.

The coalition also urged the Federal Government to demilitarize civilian spaces in the Southeast and address credible allegations of misconduct by state agents, including extortion and abuse of human rights at checkpoints.

“We urge that all Southeast governors immediately convene regional security summits with affected communities, traditional rulers, and civil society to develop actionable community-based strategies to protect lives and property.

“The National Human Rights Commission, Legal Aid Council, and Nigerian Bar Association should intensify oversight and legal support for victims of herdsmen attacks and unlawful detentions linked to retaliatory community actions.

“Our people deserve the protection of the law and the fairness of its application. The continued failure of state and federal institutions to confront this threat undermines the integrity of our democracy and the rule of law,” the CSOs concluded.