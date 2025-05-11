Joint Security Operation Busts Illegal Refinery in Anambra, Seizes Drums of Adulterated Products

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), in a joint operation with the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Army, has dismantled a massive illegal artisanal refinery and an unauthorized petrol outlet operating at the Y-Junction area of Nkwelle Ezunaka, in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra state.

According to the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Commandant Maku Olatunde, in a statement issued on Sunday by the Spokesman of the command, SC Okadigbo Edwin, the illegal operation, which had been running underground, was uncovered following credible intelligence suggesting unwholesome and illegal dealings in petroleum products within the vicinity.

Maku revealed that the operation was carried out on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at exactly 1:45 p.m., where the operatives, acting swiftly on intelligence, stormed the location, arrested a suspect, while other members of the cartel fled upon sensing the presence of security forces.

According to him, items recovered from the scene included 49 kegs of 25 litres each, suspected to be filled with adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 4 drums of 200 litres each, suspected to contain adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and one industrial pumping machine used for their illegal operations.

The apprehended suspect and the recovered items, he said, were immediately handed over to the NSCDC for further investigation and prosecution, while efforts are being intensified to track down the fleeing accomplices.

Maku reaffirmed the Corps’ dedication to eradicating all forms of illegal petroleum activities in Anambra State, commending the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Army for their strategic collaboration and operational synergy in the successful raid.

He warned operators of illegal oil refineries and economic saboteurs disguised under fake covers, insisting that the Command would continue to protect the national assets and take decisive actions against crimes in the state.

His words: “Our sights are set on individuals and groups using unwholesome covers for oil-related wrongdoings and those brazenly committing crimes in the oil, gas, and energy sectors. If they fail to desist, the Command is resolute and will take more decisive actions against them in Anambra State.

“This collaboration with our sister security agencies showcases our united front against crime in Anambra State.

“NSCDC, as the lead agency in the protection of critical national, state, and local government assets and infrastructure, will continue to clamp down on illegal dealings in petroleum products. Economic saboteurs are hereby warned to steer clear of Anambra, as our operational mechanisms are firmly in place to smoke them out.”

While noting that thorough investigations have already begun to unravel the wider network behind the operation, the Command reiterated its readiness to prosecute the arrested suspect and any identified accomplice to serve as a deterrent to others who may be considering engaging in similar acts of economic sabotage.