Cross River rerun: Ndoma-Egba congratulates winner

Former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, has congratulated Dr. Alex Egbona, winner of the rerun poll for the Yakurr/Abi Federal Constituency of Cross River State held last weekend.

Egbona, who stood as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the rerun election, reportedly garnered a total of 29,716 votes to emerge victorious, leaving his main opponent, John Gaul of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 29,039 votes. The rerun was conducted in Ekureku 1 and 2 wards in Abi Local Government Area.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed, Ndoma-Egba said: “I heartily congratulate Dr. Alex Egbona, on his resounding victory in the rerun election for the Yakurr/Abi Federal Constituency of Cross River State held on Saturday, January 25, 2020. You have a track record of generosity, affability, accessibility and a strong connection with the people as a grassroots politician, attributes which have endeared you to the people. Your victory is a clear validation of your leadership capabilities and acceptance by your Constituents. Your people of Ekureku especially have demonstrated that indeed power resides with the people by overwhelmingly voting for you leading to your victory.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you are capable of delivering on the expectations of your constituents as you re-take your seat in the House of Representatives. You possess the passion, experience, disposition, and sagacity to satisfactorily represent the good people of Yakurr/Abi Federal Constituency.”

The ex-parliamentarian who represented Cross River Central Senatorial District between 2003 and 2015 in the Senate, added: “I’m particularly elated about this victory. This is more so that you are the only elected official produced by our Party, the APC, in Cross River State. That places on you a special mention in the annals of our political history. It also puts a special and enormous responsibility on you to be an integral part of all genuine efforts to reposition our Party in Cross River State for greater outcomes. Once again, I congratulate and urge you to go out there in Abuja and shine for not just the people of the Yakurr/Abi Federal Constituency but Cross River State at large. May God guide and protect you. Amen.”