Social media has been buzzing with Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent engagement to Georgina Rodriguez, yet the focus has moved from love to argument following a Spanish jewelry specialist who questioned the choice of ring.

Posting a stunning photograph of the ring on Instagram along with the caption,Â “Yes, I do,”Â the 31-year-old modelÂ made public her engagement last week. In this and in all my lives. Though admirers marked the couple’s accomplishment, jewelry expert Juana GarcÃ­a SÃ¡nchez classified the object as a cocktail ring rather than a conventional engagement ring.

SÃ¡nchez says the estimated 40-carat stone in the ring is exceptionally huge, so better suited for a necklace rather than everyday wear. She contended that, symbolizing love and fidelity, an engagement ring should be constructed of white or yellow gold and be lightweight enough for comfort. According to her, the opulent design is meant more for galas and special events than for daily use.

The News Chronicle saw that viewers and fans have reacted differently to this viewpoint. Some contend Ronaldo’s selection is evidence of his preference for extravagance and luxury; others think the symbolic value of the event much surpasses the technical aspects of the jewelry.

SÃ¡nchez added that while the ring Ronaldo gave appears more like a statement piece intended to draw notice, real engagement rings are meant to be timeless, useful, and wearable. Still, the amazing jewel has surely grabbed worldwide notice; many view it as among the most elegant celebrity engagement rings of recent years.

Having met in 2016, Ronaldo and Rodriguez now have three kids. Their commitment starts yet another chapter in their very public love tale. Still, questions remain about when the pair will at last stroll down the aisle.

Presently, Ronaldo is also concentrating on football chores as his club AlNassr gets ready for the Saudi Super Cup final against either AlQadisiyah or AlAhli. The ring still represents Ronaldo’s lifestyle, one that combines sporting brilliance with a love of luxury, whether it is regarded as symbolic or just extravagant.