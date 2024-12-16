Nigeria Partners with US Firm to Boost AI Integration in Science, Technology

The Nigerian government has formed a strategic partnership with DAIMLAS Corp, a US-based firm, to enhance the country’s Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) sector through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Abuja with the aim of creating a unified platform that will link Nigeria’s STI stakeholders and connect them with global tech ecosystems, including Nigerians abroad.

Uche Nnaji, Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, explained that the platform would help states align with national STI objectives and foster innovation by offering opportunities for collaboration and research.

This initiative is expected to roll out publicly within eight weeks, engaging stakeholders across the country.

Nnaji also highlighted that this partnership, which incurs no cost to the government, will facilitate international cooperation and drive investment in Nigeria’s STI sector. It forms part of the country’s broader 2017–2030 STI Roadmap.

Dr. Olusola Odusanya, Director General of NACETEM, emphasized the importance of educating Nigerians about AI and integrating it across various sectors.

He warned against missing opportunities, as happened with biotechnology, stressing the need for collaboration and accessibility to AI tools and resources.

Joseph Wehbe, CEO of DAIMLAS Corp, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, noting that it would lay the foundation for Nigeria’s technological growth, innovation, and global influence.

