Creation Of 31 New States: It Won’t Stop Marginalization, It Is A Campaign Bait Against 2027- Enabs

Founder and Convener of the Fifty Million Patriots, Enabs Joshua has stated that the proposals for the creation of 31 new states in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria in the ongoing review of the 1999 constitution (as amended), is a mere political gimmick.

In an interview with The News Chronicle’s Political Clinic on Monday February 10, Enabs called for a total overhauling of the system as against creating 31 additional states.

He stressed that the proposals for the creation of 31 new states have been a recurring political bait meant to score cheap points during electioneering.

“The proposal would not fly. We have had series of constitutional reviews before now, even Buhari era. There is politics involved. Most of the presidential candidates used this as one of their campaign. This is also what the present administration is doing and it would not sell. Quote me anywhere it would not sell.”

He maintained that the proponents of the 31 additional new states are not doing that in the interest of the Nigerian people.

Enabs, who lamented that the creation of additional states would not address the call by made some aggrieved regions seeking equal representation, averred that such is rather going to strained state’ resources and not solve the protracted leadership problem facing the country.

Recall that on Thursday, February 6, when the House of Representatives announced the receipt of proposals for the creation of 31 new states in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria in the ongoing review of the 1999 constitution (as amended), and its preparedness to consider the proposals once they comply with the stipulated guidelines, there have been a barrage of reaction from Nigerians.

The reactions cut across all ages, religion, ethnicity and profession, ranging from regional bodies to professionals and individuals.

The proposed states, if created, would increase the number of states in the country from the current 36 to 67.

The letter cited: “This is to inform members that the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), has received legislative proposals for the creation of states and local governments in the following order:

NORTH-CENTRAL

1. BENUE ALA STATE from the present Benue State.

2. OKUN STATE from the present Kogi State

3. OKURA STATE from the present Kogi State

4. CONFLUENCE STATE from the present Kogi State

5. APA-AGBA STATE from Benue South Senatorial District

6. APA STATE from the present Benue State.

7. A 37th state, namely FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY, ABUJA

NORTH-EAST

8. AMANA STATE from the present Adamawa State.

9. KATAGUM STATE from the present Bauchi State.

10. SAVANNAH STATE from the present Borno State.

11.MURI STATE from the present Taraba State.

NORTH-WEST

12.NEW KADUNA STATE and GURARA STATE from the present Kaduna State.

13. TIGA STATE from the present Kano State.

14. KAINJI STATE from the present Kebbi State.

15. GHARI STATE from the present Kano State

SOUTH-EAST

16. ETITI STATE as the sixth (6th) state in the South East geopolitical zone.

17. ADADA STATE from the present Enugu State of Nigeria.

18. URASHI STATE as the sixth (6th) state in the South East geopolitical zone.

19. ORLU STATE from the South Eastern Region of Nigeria.

20. ABA STATE from the South Eastern Region of Nigeria.

SOUTH-SOUTH

21. OGOJA STATE from the present Cross River State.

22. WARRI STATE from the present Delta State.

23. BORI STATE from the present Rivers State

24. OBOLO STATE from the present Rivers and Akwa Ibom States.

SOUTH-WEST

25. TORU-EBE STATE from the present Delta, Edo, and Ondo States.

26. IBADAN STATE from the present Oyo State.

27. LAGOON STATE from the present Lagos State.

28. IJEBU STATE from the present Ogun State.

29. LAGOON STATE from the present Lagos State and Ogun State

30. IFE-IJESHA STATE from the present Oyo State.

31. OKE-OGUN from the present-day Ogun, Oyo, and Osun states.

Meanwhile, the request for states’ creation can only be achievable if at least “the third majority of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives (National Assembly) and the House of Assembly in respect of the area, and the Local Government Council in respect of the area is received by the National Assembly”.

