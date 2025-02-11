Ancelotti: Real Madrid or Manchester City Will Win the Champions League

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has made a strong statement ahead of his team’s clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium today.

Los Blancos will play their first playoff in England and host the English champions in Spain for the return leg.

However, Ancelotti has said that whichever team progresses to the Round of 16 between Real Madrid and Manchester City will go on to win the Champions League.

“It is always a headache to face Manchester City,” he said.

“It will be a difficult game, hard to predict. It will depend a lot on the attitude and confidence of the teams. It’s such a high-level game that you have to be at your best in every aspect.

“It feels like a ‘Clásico’ because we have played each other many times in this competition. It’s the most difficult game we can face, regardless of form.

“They are one of the best teams in Europe, and they have the best manager out there. It’s a nightmare preparing for games against him because he always has ideas that make you think.

“I am convinced the team that goes through from this tie will go on to win the competition.”

This is the fourth consecutive year that Real Madrid and Manchester City have met in Europe’s top competition, with Real emerging victorious twice and Manchester City winning once, as both teams have claimed the title in the last three tournaments.

Notably, both Real Madrid and Manchester City failed to qualify directly for the Round of 16 and will have to secure their spots through a two-legged playoff tie.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...