Court Set to Hear Akpabio’s Contempt Allegation Against Natasha Today

The Federal High Court in Abuja is set to hear contempt proceedings filed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio against suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The case stems from a February 20th plenary disagreement and subsequent sexual harassment allegations made by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Despite a court order on March 4th halting Senate disciplinary actions, she was suspended on March 6th.

Justice Binta Nyako emphasized resolving contempt issues first, as both sides now accuse each other of disobeying court orders, including social media violations.