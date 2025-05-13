Naira Wavers as Global Dollar Rally Clashes with Nigeria’s Oil Output Recovery

Nigeria’s foreign exchange landscape experienced pressure and optimism this week as the naira fluctuated around N1,620.25 to the US dollar in the informal market.

This shift comes amid the renewed global strength of the dollar and increased local demand for foreign currency, even as the nation’s oil production shows signs of gradual recovery.

The local currency faced headwinds largely driven by a surge in demand from importers and businesses trying to meet international payment obligations. This uptick in dollar demand added pressure to the naira, reflecting Nigeria’s persistent challenges in achieving currency stability, especially in the unregulated parallel market.

Yet, beneath the volatility, key developments in the oil sector are providing some support and hope for a longer-term turnaround.

Oil Output Growth Offers a Glimmer of Hope

Data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) shows that crude oil production rose to a two-month high in April. Output climbed to an average of 1.486 million barrels per day (bpd), up from 1.401 million bpd in March. While this is still shy of Nigeria’s official quota of 1.5 million bpd set by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the increase signals a recovery trend that could have positive implications for forex reserves and naira stability.

This boost in production has generated cautious optimism among investors who hold naira-backed assets. If Nigeria can sustain and improve these output levels, it stands a better chance of enhancing its dollar earnings, reducing the pressure on the currency, and stabilizing macroeconomic indicators.

Naira-for-Crude Plan Advances

As part of broader efforts to reinforce the naira’s relevance in the oil economy, the federal government continues to push its “naira-for-crude” initiative. This strategy involves selling crude oil and refined products in naira instead of dollars, reducing reliance on foreign currency for domestic transactions, and promoting local refining.

During a follow-up session of the technical subcommittee on the initiative, chaired by Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of the Economy, officials reviewed progress. They affirmed that milestones set in earlier discussions had been met. Mohammed Manga, the Ministry of Finance spokesperson, noted that the policy is gaining traction as stakeholders align on its implementation.

Dollar Strengthens on Global Trade Shifts

Meanwhile, the global foreign exchange market has seen a rally in the US dollar, driven by a breakthrough in US-China trade negotiations. The two nations agreed to lower tariffs significantly, easing global recession fears and sparking renewed investor confidence.

The US will cut its tariffs on Chinese goods from over 140 percent to 30 percent, while China will reduce its levies on American imports from 125 percent to 12 percent for an initial 90-day period. This unexpected concession boosted the dollar index by 1.5 percent, with the greenback gaining more than two percent against the Japanese yen, reaching 148.5, the highest level in over a month.

Although the dollar had weakened in earlier weeks due to erratic policy decisions in Washington, recent trade optimism has helped it regain ground. Market participants are also closely watching upcoming US inflation and retail sales data, which could influence future interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve.

Global Political Developments Offer Cautious Optimism

Geopolitical tensions that previously rattled markets also appear to be easing. India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire after four tense days of cross-border hostilities. In Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed readiness for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking a potential turning point in the prolonged conflict.

These developments contribute to a more optimistic global sentiment, affecting investor behavior and currency flows in emerging markets like Nigeria.