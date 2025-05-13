Bandits Demand N60 Million From Katsina Community, Threaten Attack

Bandits have demanded a N60 million levy from residents of Tashar Kaɗanya, a community in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

They have threatened to launch an attack if the money is not paid.

The threat has caused widespread fear, leading many residents to flee the area in search of safety on Monday.

Locals say the demand was delivered through a warning from the armed group, leaving the community in a state of panic.

Authorities have not yet issued an official response, and residents are calling for urgent government intervention to prevent an attack and restore peace to the area.