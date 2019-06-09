Countdown to Egypt 2019 AFCON: The  Seventh, Eighth, Ninth and Tenth Editions in Retrospect

The 1970 Africa Cup of Nations was the seventh edition hosted by Sudan from 6-16 February, 1970.Just like in 1968, the field of eight teams was split into two groups of four. Sudan won its first championship winning Ghana in the final 1-0.

The tournament marked 4 final appearances in a row for Ghana, then tagged ‘The Brazil of Africa’. The eight teams that made it to this edition included Cameroon, Congo-Kinshasa (holders), Ivory Coast and Ethiopia all played in Group A, while Ghana, Guinea, Sudan (hosts) and United Arab Republic featured in Group B.

A total of 16 matches were played and 51 goals were scored with the average of 3.19 goals per match. Laurent Pokou of Ivory Coast emerged as the best player of the tournament as well as highest goal scorer with 8 goals.

The 1972 Africa Cup of Nations was the eight edition which was hosted by Cameroon in the cities of Yaounde and Douala from 23 February to 5 March, 1972. Just like in 1970, the field of eight teams was split into two groups of four. The People’s Republic of Congo won its first championship beating Mali in the first final 3-2.

The eight qualified teams included hosts Cameroon, Congo, Kenya, and Mali all featured in Group A, while Morocco, Togo, Sudan and Zaire played in Group B.

A total of 16 matches were played and 53 goals were scored with the average of 3.31 goals per match. Fantamady Keita of Mali was the highest goal scorer with 5 goals.

Our attention now shifts to the 1974 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. It was the ninth edition hosted by Egypt from 1- 14 March, 1974. Just like in 1972, the field of eight teams was split into two groups of four. Zaire won its second championship (their first win came as Congo-Kinshasa), tying Zambia 2-2 in the final and beating them 2-0 in the replay. Zaire went on to compete in the World Cup later that year.

The eight teams that qualified for this edition included holders Congo, Ivory Coast, Egypt (hosts) and Guinea, all played in Group A, while Mauritius, Uganda, Zaire and Zambia featured in Group B.

A total of 17 matches were played and 54 goals were scored with the average of 3.18 goals per match. Ndaye Mulamba was the best player of the tournament as well as the highest goal scorer with 9 goals.

Our final menu in this countdown is focused on the tenth edition of the biennial tournament which was hosted and won by Nigeria in 1980. The tournament held from 8-22 March, 1980. Just like in 1978, the field of eight teams was split into two groups of four. Nigeria won her first championship, beating Algeria in the final 3-0.

The eight teams that made it to the tournament included Algeria, Ivory Coast, Egypt and Ghana. Others are Guinea, Nigeria, Morocco and Tanzania.

A total of 33 goals were scored with the average of 2.06 Goals per match. Khaled Labied and Segun Odegbami emerged as highest goal scorers with 3 goals each, while Christian Chukwu of Nigeria was the best player of the tournament.