Countdown to Egypt 2019 Afcon: Second and Third Editions in Focus

The second edition of the Africa Cup of Nations was hosted and won by the United Arab Republic, a short-lived confederation between Egypt and Syria. The tournament held from 22-29 May, 1959.

Only three countries participated in the tournament just like in the first edition in Sudan 2 years earlier. The teams included the host team United Arab Republic, Sudan and Ethiopia. All three matches took place in Cairo.

With only three teams, the format changed into a round robin group, but the results were the same, the United Arab Republic won over Ethiopia 4-0 and over Sudan 2-1. The Sudanese finished second, defeating Ethiopia 1- 0.

This edition will also be remembered because of the three coaches from Eastern Europe: the Czechoslovakian Starosta (Ethiopia) and Hada (Sudan), the Hungarian Pál Tiktos, coach of Egypt (United Arab Republic as it was then called). Mahmoud El-Gohary Egyptian emerged the top goal scorer having bagged 3 goals to his credit out of the total of 8 goals scored during the tournament.

The third edition of the Africa Cup of Nations took place in Ethiopia from 14-21 January, 1962. This time nine countries entered the completion including the reigning champions Egypt, meaning for the first time a qualification tournament was required. The finals only included four teams. Egypt as holders and Ethiopia as hosts, qualified automatically meaning each needed to play only one game to reach the final.

Morocco would withdraw before play began leaving only six teams to vying for the remaining two spots in the finals. The qualified teams included Tunisia and Uganda who joined Ethiopia and Egypt in the tournament. Ethiopia won the tournament for the first time after extra time in the final. A total of 18 goals were scored in the tournament.

Egypt 2019 Afcon is the 32nd edition of the tournament which holds from June 21 to July 19, 2019 with 24 countries from across Africa participating for the first time since the first edition in Sudan in 1957. The countries are hosts Egypt, defending Champions Cameroon, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Algeria, Guinea, Mali, DR Congo, Ghana, Tunisia and Senegal. Others are Uganda, South Africa, Guinea-Bissau, Zimbabwe, Angola, Burundi, Mauritania, Namibia, Benin, Kenya, Madagascar, and Tanzania.