2027: Nigerians Deserve Better, I Will Continue To Campaign Against Tinubu- Former APC Chieftain, Lukman

A former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the North-West, Salihu Lukman, has stated that creating a stronger opposition is incumbent in ensuring that leaders act right.

Speaking on Arise News Morning Show on Tuesday, February 4, Lukman, who appealed to all the opposition figures to consider being subordinates to one another to the bigger interest of the country, lamented on the level at which president Bola Tinubu has failed in fulfilling all his campaign promises.

” The president has departed from all the promises he made to Nigerians. I have no apologies to him. I will continue to campaign and stand against both the APC and his administration. Life is all about choices. And will not shy away from making choices simply because i made mistakes in the past.” He added.

The former National Working Committee Member of the All Progressives Congress decried the culture of imposition as part of his grievance with the ruling Party.

Recall that during a two-day national conference on democracy last week, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar reiterated his call for opposition leaders to unite in order to “save” Nigeria’s democracy.

The conference, which also featured former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, saw the latter express concerns about developments within the ruling party, alleging that the APC was behind the woes of the opposition parties.

El-Rufai also urged opposition parties to collaborate if they are to unseat the current government.

In response, the APC, through a statement by its spokesman Felix Morka, dismissed Atiku’s assertions as “laughable” and questioned his credibility.

Morka also criticised Atiku, alongside other opposition figures like Peter Obi and El-Rufai, for suggesting that the ruling party was responsible for the internal challenges facing opposition groups.

In an article made available to newsmen, on Monday Feb. 3, Lukman accused the APC and its officials of dismissing the conference’s objectives. He argued that the party’s refusal to engage with the conference demonstrates its authoritarian tendencies and departure from its progressive roots, which had initially garnered support in 2015.

“The sad reality is that the APC, instead of engaging the issues, both as a party and government in power, became contemptuous. This further exposes the reactionary and authoritarian orientation of the APC.

“In fact, the mere fact that the APC and many officials of the government were invited but failed to honour the invitations is indicative that the APC is no longer the envisioned progressive party which Nigerians rallied behind in 2015 to get the PDP out of power.

“Being a party and a government that is completely alienated, just like the PDP in 2015, it despises initiatives that seek to mobilise Nigerians to address national challenges,” he said.

Lukman, who is also the former director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), further stated that the APC’s hostile reactions to such initiatives bear resemblance to the repressive tactics of past military regimes.

He pointed out similarities between statements from government spokespersons like Bayo Onanuga and Felix Morka and the rhetoric of Comrade Uche Chukwumerije during the Babangida era.

