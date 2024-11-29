Lagos Begins Epe, Labour City Schemes 

The Lagos State Government has commenced construction work on the Epe Mixed Development Scheme and Labour City.

This is in line with one of the pillars of this administration’s THEMES Plus Agenda of making Lagos a 21st Century Economy.

This was disclosed today by the General Manager, New Towns Development Authority (NTDA), Tpl. Olakunle Aboyeji during a Stakeholders’ meeting on the commencement of the construction of the schemes held at Epe Resort in Epe Local Government Council, Epe, Lagos State.

The General Manager, who sought the cooperation of the residents, said the stakeholders’ meeting was convened to sensitise and solicit for the cooperation of stakeholders on the commencement of the schemes, open dialogue, address major concerns and also explore opportunities for growth as it relates to Epe mixed scheme and Labour city scheme.

“The proposed Epe Development scheme was conceived and intended to be designed as a Site & Services scheme and Private sector scheme, this became necessary as a result of the fast growth of unauthorised, major contraventions and haphazard developments identified within the area. This necessitated the Lagos State Lands Bureau and New Towns Development Authority to seek the approval of Mr. Governor to sanitise and develop a scheme in an area not earmarked as an Agricultural zone”, Aboyeji said.

He also explained that the main purpose of the Authority is to control the spread of this illegal development to curb the propensity of the proposed scheme areas to further encroachment, identify features and characteristics that will enhance and to also aid the seamless physical possession of the land by the state government and also provide infrastructure.

The Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau, Mr. Kamal Olowoshago, who was the keynote speaker, encouraged the stakeholders to key in on this laudable project and take ownership while also urging them to be patient with the government for even development.

The Chairman House Committee on Land Matters, Hon. Olayinka Eso Kazeem also welcomed all participants to the stakeholders forum, he encouraged every stakeholder to align itself with the development plan and implored the government to ensure that the locals are well informed about the project, they should also be beneficiaries of jobs, and other things that is due them.

Speaking also are Hon. Abiodun Tobun and Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu representing Epe I & II emphasised the need to involve the locals because the Epe and Ibeju Lekki are peace-loving people and this development should not bring problems to them. They should be given excise privileges which will help them feel a sense of belonging.

The Project Director, Town Planning Services, Tpl. Olusol Orebiyi said the Epe mixed development scheme and Labour City comprises three Phases, the first phase consists of eight zones which cover several hectares, located between Itoikin Road and the Epe-Ijebu Ode expressway.

He explained that the gathering is aimed at discussing with the stakeholders on the government to provide functional infrastructure such as roads, drainage, Electricity, water and many more which will be of immense benefits to the populace. He enjoined all stakeholders to actively participate and bring on board innovative ideas for the good of all while paving the way for a brighter future for the Epe mixed developments scheme and Labour City.

The stakeholders and all the dignitaries in attendance unanimously agreed that this project is a legacy project which Epe, Ibeju Lekki and Lagos at large must come together to make it a dream come through. The dignitaries include Hon. Olayinka Eso Kazeem, Chairman of Committee on Land Matters; Hon. Tobun Abiodun, Member of House of Assembly Epe Constituency 1; Hon Sylvester Ogunkelu, Member of House of Assembly Epe Constituency II; Hon. Segun Olulade, former member of House of Assembly Epe; Dr. Olumide Olayinka, Hon. Commissioner for Physical Planning & Urban Development; Ms. Abisola Olusanya, Hon. Commissioner for Agriculture & Food System; Surv. Ayokunu Adeshina, Permanent Secretary/Surveyor General (OSSG); Tpl. Kehinde Oshinaike, General Manager of LASPPPA and Arc. Gbolahan Oki, General Manager of LASBCA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...