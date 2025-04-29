Cooking Gas Prices Tumble Nationwide as Petrol Costs Dip

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) says the recent drop in petrol prices is behind the sudden fall in the cost of cooking gas across the country.

Reports reveal that the price of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, has dropped to N16,250 in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), down from N17,500 just weeks ago.

This puts the current price per kilogram at N1,300, compared to N1,400 last month.

Prices have also eased at filling stations, where 1kg now goes for N1,050–N1,150, depending on the location, a notable dip from the previous N1,200–N1,400 range.

In Lagos, the relief is even more pronounced. As of April 2025, a 12.5kg cylinder now costs around N13,750, compared to N17,283 in November 2024, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

States like Edo, Delta, and Niger are also seeing similar price cuts, with consumers saving at least N1,000 per refill; a welcome reprieve amid rising living costs.

The price plunge follows a reduction in petrol prices, now retailing between N910 and N950 per litre, down from N940–N970, as reported at NNPC stations and outlets affiliated with Dangote Refinery.

Nigeria consumes 1.4 million metric tonnes of LPG annually, translating to about 1.4 billion kilograms. At the current average of N1,300 per kg, total national spending is projected at N1.82 trillion, down from N1.96 trillion.

With local production at 600,000 tonnes and imports covering the remaining 800,000 tonnes, the country continues to rely heavily on foreign supply to meet demand.

Speaking on the trend, IPMAN spokesperson Chinedu Ukadike confirmed the LPG price drop was expected.

“With petrol prices falling, the demand for LPG as an alternative fuel has reduced, prompting marketers to adjust their prices,” he explained.

“This is the ripple effect of deregulation. The interplay of market forces — both international and domestic — is starting to balance the energy market. We could see further reductions next month,” Ukadike added.