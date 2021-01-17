Communal Crisis: Anambra Govt Imposes 3-Day Curfew on Aguleri, Umueri and Umuoba Anam Towns

Awka – Anambra State Government has announced the imposition of curfew on Aguleri, Umueri and Umuoba Anam towns, all in Anambra East local government area of Anambra State.

The curfew was announced by the state governor, Willie Obiano, to stem the outbreak of communal violence reported in the three towns.

An agelong land dispute between Umueri and Aguleri towns erupted Friday night, in serious destruction of buildings, vehicles and other property worth millions of naira.

When TNC correspondent visited the area on Saturday, security operatives were seen on ground, maintaining law and order, although there were visible evidence of destructions perpetrated during the disturbances.

No life was lost as a result of the crisis, although there were serious maiming of individuals.

It was also gathered that some Umueri indigenes have accused the State Governor, Willie Obiano, who is from Aguleri, of taking sides with his people in deciding the land matter.

In a statement on Saturday, Governor Obiano said the curfew will last from 7pm to 7am daily, beginning on Saturday, 16th January, 2021.

“The curfew in the first instance will last for three days. Violators of the curfew will be prosecuted,” he said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the Transition Committee Chairman of Anambra East Council Area, Obi Nweke, said the prompt Intervention of the state government was the reason why no life was lost to the crisis.

He revealed that he had convened a meeting of traditional rulers and community leaders in the affected Communities, to also deploy their vigilante and the youths to prevent further hijack of the situation by hoodlums, to perpetrate violence in the Communities.

Nweke debunked claims that governor Obiano took sides with his people on the matter, noting that the Obiano is the governor of Anambra State and has since he assumed office, maintained a neutral position in the matter.

“Anyone saying that Obiano is siding Aguleri people is only trying to trivialize the issue. The governor has been neutral on this matter. He is neither the courts not the law enforcement agents who are directly taking action. It was his urgent intervention that ensured that we didn’t lose any life in this crisis. So, people should stop making something out of nothing,” he maintained.