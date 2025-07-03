Happening Now: VP Shettima Attends 2025 World Cassava Day Celebration in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja for the 2025 World Cassava Day celebration.

This year’s event is themed “Farm to Global Markets Driving Industrialization, Food Security & Exports.”

It aligns with the Nigerian government’s efforts to boost cassava production and promote it as a major contributor to economic growth, agro-industrial development, and international trade.

The event brings together key stakeholders and partners such as Afreximbank, the Gates Foundation, FMN Agro, Cavista Holdings, and the Nigeria Agricultural Development Fund (NADF).

It also supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to transform agribusiness and improve rural livelihoods.

Details later