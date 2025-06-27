Nigeria At War; But With Itself 

Nigeria is a big name. Quote me anywhere. It is destined to be great. A brief journey into its past would expose one to this reality. Its epithet “Giant of Africa” is not a mistaken epithet. Calling Nigeria a giant is not only well thought out, it is a giant in all ramifications. Is it its abundant human and natural resources that are not enough to make it a giant? Or its fertile lands in which vegetables and even staples grow wildly, cultivated or not cultivated? Or its strategic geographical location that makes it accessible to other parts of the world?

Yet, regrettably, the country, which should be a lighthouse and a leading giant, is at war. The war it is fighting is not with its neighbors. It is not fighting to reclaim its lost epithet as a giant of Africa. It is not fighting a war to establish itself as a regional power in Africa like Israel and Iran are doing (or just did) to prove who is more superior in the Middle East. Nigeria is fighting a war against itself—a protracted war; a war of attrition.

The war defies definition. What majorly characterizes it as a war is the sheer number of innocent souls being lost on daily basis. It is not a war in the sense that there is a declaration by one warring party against the other. Thus, defining it is problematic. If you think it is an ethnic war, you will suddenly realize that you are wrong when religion takes the central stage. If you argue that it is religious war, you find yourself again in a dilemma when the killings take regional dimension, as if to say it is an inter-regional war.

But a conventional war has a starting date. It has a specific beginning. Even when it starts abruptly, everyone knows that war has been declared. The recent Israel-Iran war was said to be a twelve-day war. The war Nigeria is fighting against itself which involves killings, arson, and wanton destruction of properties was not formally declared and seems not to have end in sight. Trump announced the end of the twelve-day war between Israel and Iran. Before you know it, real de-escalation of attacks was witnessed. When would Trump announce the end of incessant killings in Nigeria? Are we not tired of these killings?

Who are those actually benefiting from these killings? Muslims are regular victims of these callous messengers of death. Many Christians have lost their loved ones to these ruthless and killer marauders. The Unknown Gunmen are not tired of gunning down their own people in the East. The Tiv and The Idoma are becoming unwanted species—struggling to survive—even in their own land. The most recent sad reference was the killings of about 200 people in Benue State.

The Yoruba are not safe. The menace of Yahoo Yahoo Boys, especially in the South West, and ritual killings makes everyone to be on their guard. Many Yoruba have lost their loved ones to ritual killings. What is even sad is the freedom and the I-don’t-care attitude with which these criminal Yahoo kids operate and how they display their ill-gotten wealth. It is also sad to note that the moral fabrics are completely torn and worn out such that Yahoo Boys Mothers’ Associations now reportedly exist without anyone raising an eyelid.

The Hausa, the Fulani, the Kanuri, the Jukun, are not safe even in the North. If anyone thinks the Edo ugly episode in which some northern hunters were burnt beyond recognition happened because it was in Edo State—a state in the South, what do we say about the recent killings of travellers in Plateau State? This leaves one to wonder how beastly are some beasts among us! If the hunters looked suspicious because of some local hunting weapons found on them, what do we say about these travellers who were not only well dressed as marriage guests in joyous mood but appeared educated and urbane? Even the official bus that has Ahmadu Bello University boldly inscribed on it could not stop these savages from striking nor spare the passengers from being hacked and burnt to death. These criminals are directly telling the Nigerian State that they are at war with it. Is President Tinubu ready for the war? I asked similar question about three years ago when the Muslim-Muslim promoters of Tinubu said the presidency is a jihad in a column titled “Is Bola Tinubu Ready for the Jihad?” before he became president. Then, I doubted he was ready. After two years of his presidency, he is apparently still not ready. What he is ready for is 2027 election.

If killing travellers in government official vehicle is not considered attacking the State enough, what about the killings of our gallant soldiers in Niger State just few days ago? Seventeen soldiers killed just like that!? Though it is not a breaking news; it is a recurring news. Killing of these numbers of soldiers which should ordinarily throw the whole country into a mourning mood, was, at best, only condemned. The bandits were called cowards; and that is all.

Because the country is at war with itself, billions of naira and funds earmarked for military hardware and other equipment were squandered with no consequence. The noise about Dasukigate has subsided. No one is talking about it again. While other countries built arsenals and tried to be up-to-date in their armament in order to resist external aggression, Nigeria is only up-to-date in training politicians who have learnt how to conduct and win elections in order to be in power and remain in power for the sake of power. Power to them is their ability to keep the masses in a dormant state (after being completely impoverished) while they cause the country and its economy to bleed.

Has anyone paid attention to the number of Iranians and Israelis reportedly killed this month (June) during the twelve-day war? Compare it to the number of Nigerians—military and civilians—killed within the same timeframe and tell which has recorded more fatalities. Killings in Nigeria alone are way more than the reported killings in a war that was initially thought to be third world war. The killings are not externally engineered. Missiles are not involved. It is Nigerians slaughtering Nigerians. Isn’t this a case of a country at war with itself? When shall these killings stop? Who will help bring them to an end?

Many thought electing Buhari, a retired military man, will solve the problem of insecurity. After eight years, what we experienced was an escalation. His successor, President Tinubu, with no military background is not doing well either. Would those teeming up against Tinubu be the “Trump” that will bring an end to the war Nigeria is fighting against itself? I heard former Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State confessed to have contributed to this mess by helping to bring President Tinubu onboard. That evil, if not removed, El-Rufai emphasized, will destroy Nigeria.

I don’t have problem with Tinubu being sent back to Lagos if that will end the war in Nigeria. If Tinubu will also end the war, he might continue till 2031. My problem is this political grandstanding that will not address senseless killings that now characterize Nigeria. I also listened to one sheikh-turned-comrade also spewing brimstone that he will not support Tinubu if his vice, Kashim Shettima, is replaced by a Christian. Nonsense! How does this stop killings in the land? How does this address the problems of unemployment, economic downturn, insecurity, corruption, bad governance, etc?

May the Almighty guide us out of this quagmire of insecurity and reform our rulers. If they are not reformable, may He bless us with better leaders. These killings must stop and this war must come to an end. Only if we are wise and informed, then shall we understand that we are all brothers. May God help us.

Abdulkadir Salaudeen

salahuddeenabdulkadir@gmail.com