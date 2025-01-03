Navy Turns Over 126 Bags Of Rice And Six Smugglers To Seme Customs

Six alleged smugglers and 126 bags of foreign parboiled rice were turned over to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) by the Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB), Akarakumo, Badagry, Lagos, Friday.

On Friday, December 27, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., three fibre boats carrying bags of foreign rice and the suspected smugglers were apprehended at Akere Creek, Badagry, according to Linus Osuman, a navy captain and commanding officer, FOB Badagry.

He said the Base received an intelligence report about the movement of some bags of foreign rice to the Akere community in Badagry.

“On getting this information, the Base quickly deployed its Quick Response Team to the area for interception.

Six alleged smugglers were detained and taken to the base for additional examination, and 126 bags of foreign rice were intercepted.

He claimed that although the nearby communities were also checked, neither suspects nor smuggled goods were discovered.

The suspects and bags of foreign rice will be turned over to NCS officials at Semé Command, according to the commanding officer.

According to Osuman, the arrest was made possible by the Base’s persistent efforts to obtain useful intelligence and its ongoing presence on the waterways in accordance with the directives of Operation Water Guard.

We all know that smuggling hurts the country’s economy by reducing domestic manufacturing capacity and causing revenue losses.

Additionally, the country’s criminal activity is sponsored by the money obtained from smuggled goods.

“These sustained efforts of the FOB Badagry demonstrate its unwavering commitment to maritime security within its Area of Operations.

“The goal of all these efforts is to ensure a safe and secure maritime environment in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea in accordance with Strategic Directive 2023-6, which was issued by Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the chief of naval staff,” he stated.

Imam Shehu, an assistant comptroller in charge of enforcement at Semé Area Command, praised the navy for maintaining safety on the waterways and said that NCS and the navy had a strong tight synergy.

Osuman stated that the Nigerian Navy would continue to work with the NCS and pertinent agencies to ensure that the country’s maritime domain is permissive to a legitimate business.

He also added that it would ensure the security of legitimate trade both on the waterways or in connecting literal areas.

