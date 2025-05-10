Borno State Government Bans Petrol Sales in Bama to Tackle Insecurity

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has ordered an immediate ban on the sale of petrol in Bama Local Government Area, including Bama town and Banki.

The decision was made after consultations with security agencies and is part of the government’s efforts to address the ongoing security issues in the area.

In a statement released on Saturday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya, the ban is described as a strategic move to support counter-insurgency operations.

“I have directed the immediate stop to petrol sales in Bama town, Banki, and other parts of Bama Local Government Area,” Governor Zulum said.

He also warned that anyone who breaks the rule will face serious consequences. “Let me be clear no one is above the law. Security agencies have been ordered to take strict action against any filling station or individual who disobeys this directive,” he added.

Governor Zulum stated his administration’s commitment to bringing lasting peace to the state and urged residents to support the fight against insurgency.