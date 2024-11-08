Cult Killings: Ozigbo Visits Nibo Community, Hands Monarch Condolence Package

A hopeful of the Labour Party, LP, ticket in the 2025 Governorship Election of Anambra State, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the Nibo community in Anambra State following the tragic events of October 20, 2024.

Recall that gunmen had on the said day stormed the Eke Nibo market and shot dead over 16 persons.

The visit centered around a meeting with His Royal Majesty, Igwe M. C. Ngene, Ezeike IV of Nibo, at his palace.

During the visit, Ozigbo expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, revealing that he first received the devastating news while on a consultative tour in Europe, where he was engaging with Anambra citizens in the diaspora.

He said that despite having previously contacted the Nibo community via telephone and addressed the incident on social media platforms,it was important that he personally visited the community to share in their grief.

“The news of this tragedy reached me in Europe and shattered not just my heart but the hearts of all Anambra citizens abroad.

“While I immediately reached out when I heard the news, I knew I had to be here in person to stand with my people during this difficult time,” Ozigbo stated.

In a gesture of support, Ozigbo presented a condolence package to the palace for the affected families.

“While no amount of money can compensate for the losses suffered, this token is a gesture of our solidarity with the bereaved families,” Ozigbo stated.

While receiving Ozigbo’s delegation, Igwe Ngene shared the incident’s impact on his community and expressed his disappointment over the current security situation in the State.

The distinguished leader was accompanied by a delegation of prominent stakeholders from various Local Government Areas in Anambra State, including Onowu Chike Nwaiwu, Hon. Uchenna Okafor, Hon Chuka Ezenwune, Hon Ebele Ejiofor, Ichie Victor Elobi Eze, Mr. Fes Ugwa, Nze Afam Okpalauzuegbu, Mrs. Wendy Atikpo, Chief Dan Iwuchukwu (Omeibo), Chief Inno Nwafor, Chinedu Odozor, Mrs. Chinyere Nwafonta and other notable members of ANVO, COPDEM, and the Obidient Movement.

