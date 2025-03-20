Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Calls for Investigation into Fatal Abuja-Keffi Expressway Accident

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) has called for a thorough investigation into the tragic accident on Wednesday evening at Karu Bridge along the busy Abuja-Keffi Expressway.

The incident involved a cement-laden trailer, which lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles, resulting in several fatalities.

According to an eyewitness, the truck was speeding when it suffered a brake failure, leading to the crash. Another eyewitness suggested that the explosion at the scene was worsened by the truck’s use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as fuel.

While commending the swift response of emergency agencies, including the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Nigeria Police Force, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), PCNGi expressed its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident on Karu Bridge between Kugbo and Nyanya in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this devastating incident.

“Initial reports suggest the involvement of a bi-fueled petrol tanker, but we urge the public to wait for the outcome of a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

“Preliminary findings point to a possible brake system failure, which led to the explosion of the truck’s petrol storage tank. However, it is important to avoid speculation until all facts are confirmed.

“PCNGi remains committed to ensuring the safe and sustainable use of CNG as a cleaner energy alternative. We will continue working closely with relevant authorities, including FEMA, the Federal Fire Service, and other stakeholders, to uphold safety standards and prevent similar incidents in the future.”

The initiative praised the efforts of emergency responders who acted quickly to rescue victims and manage the situation.