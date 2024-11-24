Chelsea Edges Past Leicester, City’s Losing Streak Hits 5, As Arsenal and Liverpool Win

Matchday twelve of the English Premier League brought significant surprises, with several top clubs facing challenges following the FIFA international break.

Chelsea climbed above Leicester City to secure three crucial away points, thanks to goals from Nicholas Jackson and Enzo Fernandes in each half. Although Leicester managed to score with a penalty from Andrew Ayew, it wasn’t enough to earn them any points at the King Power Stadium.

In a dominant display, Arsenal defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium, with goals from Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey, and Ethan Nwaneri contributing to their convincing home win.

The most notable match took place at the Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City continued to struggle, suffering a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, who notably became the team with the fewest wins (6) against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Just 20 minutes ago, James Madison netted two goals, while Pedro Perro and Brennan Johnson pushed the final score to 4-0.

On Sunday evening, Liverpool came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory against the bottom team, thanks to a brace from Mohamed Salah and an additional goal from Dominic Szoboszlai. Southampton challenged Liverpool fiercely, scoring two goals that had the Anfield crowd on edge.

With 31 points, Liverpool now leads Manchester City by 8 points, while City sits just one point ahead of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Brighton, all tied at 22 points.

