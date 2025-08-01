Body Shaming and Rumors Follow TikToker Bigbutfitneylo’s Death After Surgery

Vivian Chinelo, a Nigerian TikToker popularly known as Bigbutfitneylo, has passed away, prompting widespread mourning and controversy following the circulation of unverified reports about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Vivian, known for her joyful dance videos and engaging personality, reportedly died following complications related to a gallbladder stone removal surgery.

A Facebook post by Mary Talk Show corroborated the medical angle, stating that she passed away after a gallbladder surgery complication, not a cosmetic procedure.

Mary Talk Show – Facebook Link

While the surgery was successful, she allegedly lost a significant amount of blood during recovery, which led to her untimely passing.

However, shortly after her death was announced, several blogs and social media users falsely claimed that she had died while undergoing a cosmetic tummy tuck procedure.

The unverified narrative quickly went viral, sparking speculation that online body shaming had pressured her into seeking body-altering surgery.

Later, a report by TattleroomNG clarified that Chinelo had been battling a hernia and was due for an operation when she died.

The spread of false information has not only misled the public but has also caused significant distress to her grieving family, who are still processing the sudden loss.

In a passionate Instagram post reacting to the misinformation, one social media user wrote:

“Oh dear! Body shaming can send one into the deepest depths of depression! YOU HAVE NO RIGHT to speak about people’s body! Not in a subtle way or never!”

The post, which condemned the cruelty of online comments about Vivian’s body, also criticized users who assumed she was pregnant based on her appearance.

“The most annoying one is women praying for safe delivery over you because you have a bulge even after you have not come out to say a word. What if? Fibroid? Cyst? Just keep quiet!”

Speaking to a TNC Correspondent, a fellow journalist spoke on the dangers of misinformation on social platforms and the responsibility of content creators to verify stories before publication.

“The world will be a better place if reporters and especially bloggers confirm news reports before hitting post. Not everything should be about engagements that we forsake personal or professional integrity.”

The alleged misinformation on Vivian Chinelo’s death has reopened conversations about the harmful effects of body shaming, especially on women in the public eye.

Despite her openness about her body and confidence in her appearance, she faced repeated negative comments online, many of which were still visible under her videos even after her passing.