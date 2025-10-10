Nigerian Journalists: Between Nnaji’s Certificate Forgery and Umahi’s Professorship

Nigerian Journalists are deserving of our praise. They work in a very difficult terrain. They often have to swim against the tide to reveal some of these facts that we individually read, effortlessly, within the comfort of our homes on our phone screens. In the course of their fact findings, it is not unusual to see many of them being threatened or bribed, not only to hide the truth but to kill it and bury it. Yet, in a world where filthy lucre is the new god that is worshipped with sacred devotion, some of these journalists would neither succumb to threat nor fall prey to inducement. Facts, to them, is sacred and must be revealed.

My reference here is specifically to the Premium Times journalists who worked around the clock for two years to expose certificate forgery by Geoffrey Nnaji who was appointed to oversee the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology. With someone like Nnaji in that ministry, and many of his likes in other leadership positions, we can only expect Nigeria, a sinking ship, to sink further.

Two of President Tinubu’s ministers made the headlines this week. The controversies generated by them are still under discussion. In addition to Nnaji that forged certificate (though he has resigned), there is also David Umahi, the Minister of Works. Although Umahi has not been accused of certificate forgery, how he earned his professorship has left Nigerians agape. He earned his professorship, which he awarded himself, on air during an interview on Arise TV.

The interviewer, Rufai Oseni, who could not understand how Engr David Umahi suddenly became a professor was shocked. Viewers were also shocked because Umahi was known as an engineer, a former governor, and now a minister. Here again, Kudos to Nigerian journalists. Rufai’s unkind questions suddenly transformed Umahi to a professor of Civil Engineering with specialization in Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Construction.

But Rufai should also be blamed for turning Arise TV studio into a platform for awarding professorships. Rufai is not new to controversy. He has always been in the news. Many have criticized him as being unprofessional and uncouth when he addresses his guests. Some said he unprofessionally handles his guests (human beings) in the same manner as animals are handled in zoos. This is in reference to his academic background which is said to be in Animal Anatomy and Physiology.

But is it a must to study journalism to become a journalist? No regulatory body says so. For the time being, Rufai is doing a legitimate job. And since his employer, Arise TV, is not complaining about his qualifications, Rufai is good to go. It is even said that he is biased, confrontational, mannerless, and lacking in the ethics of journalism.

Yet, other media scholars, like Farooq Kperogi a professor of communication, have pushed back, countered, and argued otherwise. I am not a student or scholar of journalism. I really don’t know. What I know, with some degree of certitude, is that Arise TV is enjoying Rufai’s service. Critics should let him be. I personally enjoy how he ruffles feathers. For if I had hidden nothing under my feathers, why should I complain when it is being ruffled? And what do you expect when you present yourself to a journalist?

Let’s ask some germane questions here. To fit into his role as a journalist, having studied Animal Anatomy, did Rufai ever claim to have a degree in Journalism? Has he ever forged any certificate to that effect? Did he claim to be an ivory towerian professor or a professor of practice just to prove a point? To the best of my knowledge, NO is the answer to all the above questions.

But why do our politicians claim to have what they do not have? Why do they like to massage their egos or have their egos massaged for them? Why would any reasonable person forge a certificate he doesn’t need for a job only to implicate himself? The former “Honourable” Minister who allegedly forged degree and NYSC certificates doesn’t actually need those certificates to become a minister. But because of our addiction to flaunting certificates in Nigeria, everyone claims to be a graduate, a PhD holder, and a professor.

Anyway, Nnaji has resigned. But I wonder why. I don’t think he is alone. Even the Oga Patapata, I mean the Oga at the Top, who appointed Nnaji a minister has only been able to convince himself—and those who deliberately chose to be convinced—that he genuinely acquired those certificates he claims to be his. So why did Nnaji resign?

Some are even calling for his prosecution as if they don’t know we are in Nigeria. Whenever President Tinubu intends to do ministerial “add and drop”, Nnaji can still be added. All he needs to do is to present his secondary school leaving certificate (instead of the forged degree certificate) and perform the take-a-bow-and-go ritual before the Senate. That is all.

Trust politicians. The former Vice President Abubakar Atiku quickly seized the opportunity to release what many rightly called a political statement. As political as the statement may seem, it is not bereft of facticity. Atiku wrote: “This episode is not isolated. It is a reflection of a pattern, a rot that begins from the very top. The man who occupies the office of President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has for decades been enmeshed in controversies surrounding his identity, age, and academic records.”

A part of me prodded me to ask Atiku to shut up. Yes! I am tempted to ask Atiku: “Are you also a saint? But the other part of me that accommodates my sense of justice whispered to me that Atiku’s quote is both admirable and admiring. Atiku observes, like a philosopher would: “When a man of questionable identity leads a country, deception becomes the standard of governance. Tinubu’s personal history of alleged forgery and perjury has effectively institutionalized falsehood in public service. It is, therefore, unsurprising that his ministers and aides have taken after his example by falsifying documents, inflating records, and desecrating the moral foundation of our nation.”

Nnaji has not completely cleaned up his mess, even though it cannot be deodorized, when another minister again claimed to be a professor. If professorship is awarded like PhD and other certificates, many Nigerian politicians would have been professors by now. They like the title but hate those who rightfully and officially possess it. So now I realize. It is out of envy. Yes! It is out of envy that these elected and appointed rulers make it a state policy to impoverish Nigerian professors. To unleash his umbrage at Rufai and to dignify himself, Umahi suddenly declared himself a professor.

To educate that “ignorant boy” called Rufai, Umahi needs a professorial title. Instantly, he awarded himself a professor of practice who not only teaches Civil Engineering but also English Language. While Prof Umahi took it upon himself to teach Rufai English Language, many of us, consciously or unconsciously, learnt English grammar from him in that interestingly entertaining interview.

It is true that the actual cost of constructing each kilometer in, let’s say, 100 kilometers of road cannot be equal and cannot be determined due to differences in terrain, topography, and other factors. That is why it will be mathematically illogical to state the actual cost of constructing a kilometer from hundreds of kilometers. What is mathematically logical is to state an average cost. But to Prof Umahi, our latest professor, an average cost does not exist and cannot be arrived at. The concept of average cost only exists in the imagination of that “untrained baby journalist” who needs to be taught English Language.

Some weeks ago, President Tinubu claimed to have “ended” corruption in Nigeria. The whole world clapped for Tinubu, but in a display of unbelievable astonishment because no one believes corruption can end under him. With this discovery of Premium Times journalists, corruption in Nigeria needs to be ended again. It seems not to have ended.

Finally, the government should be transparent in whatever it does. Our journalists are watching and Rufai Oseni will probably remain uncouth. Prof Umahi has yet to convince Nigerians that the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project is free from humongous corruption.

Abdulkadir Salaudeen

salahuddeenabdulkadir@gmail.com