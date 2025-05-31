CASA Condenms Attack on Egbetokun, Links It to Anti-Presidency Agenda

The Civic Alliance for Security Accountability (CASA) has denounced what it calls a coordinated smear campaign against Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, describing it a desperate attempt to derail ongoing police reforms and discredit President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement issued on Friday, CASA President Charles Egbunike said the attacks are politically motivated, orchestrated by disgruntled elements sidelined by Egbetokun’s drive to sanitize the Nigeria Police Force.

“They’re not just targeting the IGP—they’re using him to hit at the President,” the statement added, linking the smear effort to Egbetokun’s past role as Tinubu’s Chief Security Officer during his tenure as Lagos governor.

Egbunike alleged that those fueling the campaign include individuals angered by Egbetokun’s enforcement of retirement rules and crackdown on misconduct, now collaborating with paid online propagandists.

“They thrived under corruption and are now lashing out,” he stated, vowing that CASA will soon name those behind the attacks, including a retired senior officer.

Backing the Police Chief, retired AIG Idris Dauda Dabban described Egbetokun as “humble, disciplined, and forward-thinking,” recalling their time as coursemates and colleagues.

“He’s always ahead, proactive not reactive,” Dabban said, calling him incorruptible and nationally minded.

On his part, CASA’s Secretary-General, Emamode Peters, also lauded Egbetokun’s work ethic and commitment.

“He works over 14 hours daily, often into the early hours of the morning. He leads from the front, demands results, and tolerates no laziness,” Peters noted.

CASA maintains that the smear campaign won’t stop critical police reforms and urges Nigerians to reject the “deliberate misinformation aimed at weakening the Force and undermining national security.”