Cardi B Reacts to Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential Win

Popular American rapper Cardi B has expressed her concern following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Cardi, along with other stars like Beyoncé, had publicly backed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

After Harris’s loss, Cardi B continued to show her support, highlighting her admiration for Harris’s stance on key issues.

Cardi B took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the news, posting, “We need a Hail Mary.” Her message quickly gained traction, drawing both support and criticism.

Trump supporters responded directly to her post, some sharing critical remarks about Cardi’s character and arguing that certain values Harris upholds don’t align with traditional beliefs.

Kamala Harris, who represented the Democratic Party, has been vocal on various issues that resonate with her base.

Meanwhile, Trump’s win, as the Republican candidate, reflects the support from those favoring a different vision for the country.

