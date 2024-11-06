Bitcoin Soars to $75,345 as Trump’s Victory Spurs Crypto Market Surge – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Donald Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States, marking an extraordinary comeback after he refused to accept defeat in the 2020 election, his role in sparking the U.S. Capitol insurrection, a felony conviction, and surviving two assassination attempts. Trump secured the necessary 270 electoral votes with a win in Wisconsin. Trump promised to work towards a strong and prosperous America in his victory speech. Meanwhile, Bitcoin surged nearly 8% to a record high of $75,345 shortly after Trump’s victory, as investors bet his win would benefit cryptocurrencies. Despite being a crypto skeptic in the past, Trump embraced cryptocurrencies ahead of the election, pledging to make America the “crypto capital of the planet” and to establish a “strategic reserve” of Bitcoin. His campaign also accepted cryptocurrency donations, and he launched World Liberty Financial, a new venture with his family to trade cryptocurrencies.

2. Overnight, Bitcoin hit a record high of $75,000, rising 7% to $74,453, as Donald Trump gained a strong lead in key swing states during the U.S. election. The cryptocurrency’s price surge came after Trump secured victories in North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, and Republicans were expected to regain control of the U.S. Senate. Bitcoin had been trading in a narrow range below $70,000 for most of the year but saw significant gains as the election unfolded. Market analysts anticipated volatility in Bitcoin’s price depending on the election results, with a potential dip if Vice President Kamala Harris won and a possible boost if Trump prevailed. Historically, Bitcoin has seen strong returns following U.S. elections, often due to the market dynamics of Bitcoin halving years and Federal Reserve policy shifts.

3. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, passed away on Tuesday night, November 5, in Lagos after a period of illness. On Wednesday, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, confirmed the news. Lagbaja, 56, was appointed Chief of Army Staff by President Bola Tinubu on June 19, 2023. President Tinubu expressed condolences to Lagbaja’s family and the Nigerian Armed Forces, honoring his leadership and contributions to national security. Lagbaja served in various key roles, including platoon commander and during operations like ZAKI, Lafiya Dole, and Udoka. He was also an alumnus of the U.S. Army War College.

4. President Bola Tinubu, on October 30, promoted acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Olufemi Oluyede to the rank of Lieutenant General. This took place in the President’s office, with confirmation from Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga. If confirmed by the Senate, Oluyede will permanently replace Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja as the COAS. Oluyede expressed gratitude and pledged to uphold Lagbaja’s vision and maintain peace nationwide. His appointment followed weeks of rumors surrounding Lagbaja’s health, which the Defence Headquarters addressed, stating Lagbaja was on leave. Previously, Oluyede served as the 56th Commander of the Nigerian Army’s Infantry Corps. His service record includes missions like ECOMOG in Liberia and Operation HADIN KAI in northeast Nigeria. Commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1992 (effective from 1987) and reaching Major General in September 2020, he is recognized with multiple honors for his military contributions.

5. In a shocking incident in Lagos, a commercial bus driver reportedly sprayed petrol on a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officer and set him on fire to avoid arrest in the busy Mile 2 area. The driver, who had been stopped for traffic violations, resisted arrest with his conductor. To evade capture, he sprayed petrol on his bus and surrounding officers, ignited the fuel, and fled the scene. The injured LASTMA officer, suffering severe burns, was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The incident, involving a Volkswagen T4 bus (license plate LSD 355 CK), was captured on video. LASTMA condemned the attack and vowed to take legal action against such violence, reminding drivers to respect traffic laws. The Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 supports LASTMA’s efforts to maintain road safety and order.

6. The Lagos State Police have arrested an unidentified dog owner after his three dogs allegedly mauled a security guard to death on Monday night at Pinnock Estate in the Lekki area. A video shared on social media shows the dogs surrounding the lifeless body of the guard. The incident has sparked reactions online. Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest and stated that the dog owner is in police custody. He also referenced a section of the Nigerian constitution that deems failing to take precautions with animals as a reckless and negligent act. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details of the tragedy.

