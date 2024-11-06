Top 10 Highest-Paid Football Stars in the World

In a world where the biggest names in soccer earn as much off the pitch as they do on it, 2024 has set a new benchmark for player earnings. As clubs across Europe tighten their purse strings, Saudi Arabia’s substantial investments have reshaped the landscape, boosting individual incomes while altering the league power dynamics.

Here’s a breakdown of the players making headlines with their staggering income and a look at how the Saudi Pro League has impacted soccer’s financial ecosystem.

1. $285 million – Cristiano Ronaldo

Still holding the crown as soccer’s highest-paid player, Cristiano Ronaldo’s $285 million earnings make him a dominant figure in sports. With an impressive $220 million on-field salary from Al Nassr, he has turned his late-career Saudi adventure into an empire. Ronaldo’s reach goes beyond the field; his social media following, which exceeds 900 million, spans Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter). Recently, he expanded into YouTube, amassing over a million subscribers in record time with his channel “UR Cristiano.” This massive audience is also a market for his growing list of endorsements, including Nike, Herbalife, and his CR-branded hotels and products. Ronaldo’s contract ends after this season, and fans worldwide are curious about where his iconic career might go next.

2. $135 million – Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami didn’t just bolster his $135 million income—it also brought renewed interest to Major League Soccer. With his $75 million off-field income, Messi remains one of the world’s top-paid athletes, thanks to deals with Adidas, Apple TV, and other brands. Notably, he recently launched his own media production company, 525 Rosario, marking his ambition to venture into film and entertainment. As Messi continues to inspire fans across the U.S., his legacy extends well beyond his contract with Inter Miami, which could keep him stateside until 2026. For MLS, his presence represents a historic shift in the league’s global reach.

3. $110 million – Neymar

Neymar, who joined Al Hilal, continues to be one of the sport’s most marketable players despite an injury setback that limited his appearances in Saudi Arabia. With earnings totaling $110 million, his contract includes lavish perks—luxury cars, a private jet, and top-tier housing for his personal staff. Neymar’s 225 million Instagram followers make him a sought-after brand ambassador, working with brands like Puma and Blaze Casino. His Saudi contract, set to end in 2025, offers Neymar a chance to contribute to the league’s global appeal, even as fans await his return to the field.

4. $104 million – Karim Benzema

In his first Saudi season with Al Ittihad, Karim Benzema has already added $104 million to his bank account. After battling injuries last year, he’s found his stride, scoring consistently for his team this season. A former Ballon d’Or winner, Benzema’s presence in the Saudi Pro League has bolstered its reputation, especially with Al Ittihad’s addition of French manager Laurent Blanc. For Benzema, the Saudi league represents both a fresh competitive landscape and a lucrative final chapter in his storied career.

5. $90 million – Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé’s dream move to Real Madrid became reality this season, propelling him into the fifth-highest earner spot with $90 million. His departure from PSG was marked by legal disputes over unpaid wages, and while he has yet to make his mark on La Liga, Mbappé’s brand appeal and consistent performances have made him one of the most influential young players in the world. His long-awaited arrival at Santiago Bernabéu promises an exciting new era for Real Madrid fans.

6. $60 million – Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland’s continued goal-scoring feats with Manchester City have earned him $60 million this year, placing him squarely among soccer’s top earners. With a five-year contract and the potential for future extensions, Haaland has quickly become one of Europe’s most valuable assets. Internationally, Norway’s struggles have limited his exposure, but Haaland’s individual accomplishments, including scoring over 100 goals for City, keep him in high demand as a brand ambassador and potential transfer target for Europe’s elite clubs.

7. $55 million – Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr. is this year’s sole newcomer to the list, with a projected income of $55 million. Since joining Real Madrid as a teenager, Vinicius has grown into a fan favorite and a goal-scoring machine. His appeal extends beyond the pitch, especially in Latin America, where he holds major endorsement deals with Sony, Pepsi, and Clear Shampoo. His quiet contract extension with Madrid until 2027 signals his long-term importance to the club, both as a player and as a marketable figure.

8. $53 million – Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s star forward, Mohamed Salah, brings in an estimated $53 million thanks to his consistent performance in the Premier League and his appeal across the Middle East and North Africa. Salah’s recent statement that this could be his final season at Anfield has fueled speculation about a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, which made a significant offer last year. With brands like Vodafone and Pepsi among his endorsements, Salah’s reach goes far beyond the field, establishing him as one of soccer’s most influential ambassadors.

9. $52 million – Sadio Mané

A pillar of his native Senegal, Sadio Mané’s earnings reflect both his talent and his generosity. Pulling in $52 million this year, he has used his wealth to uplift his community, investing in essential infrastructure like schools and healthcare facilities. As one of the few top players giving back on such a large scale, Mané’s legacy in Senegal is as significant as his achievements on the field.

10. $39 million – Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, with $39 million in earnings, rounds out the top 10. Despite declining a lucrative offer from the Saudi league to keep his family settled in Manchester, he remains a target, with rumors suggesting a future move could be possible. Off the field, De Bruyne partners with brands like Nike and McDonald’s, making him one of the most recognizable faces in soccer.

