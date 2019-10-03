Buhari to present 2020 budget Oct. 8 as Senate Passes 2020-2022 MTEF/FSP

President, Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, Oct. 8 present the 2020 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.

President of the senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan who disclosed this at plenary on Thursday in Abuja read a letter from Buhari to the lawmakers on the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

Also on Thursday, the Senate approved all the 16 recommendations contained in the report of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance and National Planning on the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF).

Umar El-Yakub, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), had on Tuesday said the delay in the passage of the 2020-2022 MTEF as well as President Buhari’s participation at the 74th United Nations General Assembly delayed the budget being presented in September.